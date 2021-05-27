Local students stand out in literary contest

Staff Report

Representing the local chapter of Gamma Mu, local students McGreger Barnhill (11th grade), Ciara Cranford (10th grade), Vanessa Perkins (9th grade), and not pictured, Lauren Paterson (12th grade) were recognized with certificates and a monetary gift for their exceptional writing. Presenting the awards is Andy Wright, Gamma Mu Historian.

The students competed with students from across the state, following rigorous guidelines, while taking part in the annual high school/middle school essay contest this spring.

The event was conducted by the Tennessee State Organization of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. The purpose is to encourage, recognize, and reward Tennessee middle and high school students who demonstrate outstanding writing skills. This year’s topic was: Is internet access necessary for modern life, like running water or electricity, or is it a bonus, something that is nice to have but not a requirement?