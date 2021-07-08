Local senior earns SkyLine Scholarship

Staff Report

SkyLine Membership Corporations is awarding $25,000 this year in renewable college scholarships to 10 area high school graduates through the Frank James-SkyLine Scholarship program. Johnson County’s recipient is Cindy Jones, daughter of Kevin and Judy Cretsinger of Shady Valley, who will study pre-physical therapy at Northeast State Community College. In memory of the cooperative’s longtime director and former SkyLine President Frank James, this scholarship is presented each year to benefit the children of SkyLine/SkyBest customers who reside in its five-county service area.

Since the scholarship program was established in 1987, more than a half-million dollars in scholarships have been awarded. The scholarships are renewable for up to two years for students pursuing a community/technical college degree or vocational program and are renewable for up to four years for students pursuing a four-year college degree.

SkyLine Membership Corporation has a storied history of bringing advanced telecommunications services to northwest North Carolina and East Tennessee since its formation as a member-owned telephone cooperative 70 years ago. Recognized for its Gig-capable fiber network as one of the largest and most progressive rural telcos in the U.S., SkyLine and its wholly-owned subsidiary, SkyBest Communications, deliver advanced communications and technology solutions over an expanding network in northwest N.C., east/middle Tenn., and upstate S.C.

The companies specifically provide symmetrical Gig broadband and bundled services (voice, internet, digital TV), business communications, network and hosting solutions, business phone systems, monitored security and surveillance services. SkyLine and SkyBest are pursuing ways to extend the delivery of fiber technology to underserved areas, engaging collaboratively to advance the telework economy and contributing meaningfully to communities across their service footprint.