Local Senior Adult earns Gold and silver at Annual Senior Olympic Games

Table tennis player, Dr. Robert Glenn of Mountain City shows off his winning medals after participation the 2020 State Senior Olympic Games. Many dedicated athletes practice all year long for the opportunity to showcase their skills at the district and state games. Glenn and fellow Olympian, Gary Marsh, both members of the Johnson County Senior Center, also placed second in golf at the 2020 State Senior Olympics. Submitted photo.

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

The Johnson County Senior Center has been participating in the Tennessee Senior Olympics for a few years now, with several members proceeding to state finals. According to First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability Project Specialist Teresa Sutphin, the Tennessee State Senior Olympics are open to athletes 50 years of age and older and were successfully held August 31 – September 26, 2020, Brentwood/Franklin, Tennessee.

Mountain City resident Dr. Robert Glenn, a member of the Johnson County Senior Center, competed in the 80-84 age group in the 2020 State Senior Olympics in table tennis, where he won second place in singles, first place in doubles and mixed doubles. Glenn has been playing table tennis for 66 years. He wished to thank his practice buddies, who helped him prepare for the district and state competitions—Dr. Joe Ray, Gary Marsh, Lee Diggs, and Danado Saltarelli.

The Senior Olympics’ sports also include archery, basketball, badminton, bowling, cornhole, cycling, golf, horseshoes, racquetball, shuffleboard, swimming, tennis, track and field, to name a few. The First Tennessee District Senior Olympics would have normally been held in the Johnson City and Kingsport, but due to COVID-19, athletes were directly invited to participate in the state games without qualification at the district level. The First Tennessee District Games is a qualifier for the Tennessee state games.

Members of the Johnson County Senior Center and area residents are pleased to congratulate these senior Olympians representing Johnson County.