Local school staff concerned over pay divide

By Meg Dickens

Freelance Writer

The Johnson County School System reportedly received a flood of calls after a local news channel, WCYB, released a segment on the pay divide of education staff in the surrounding area. The program explicitly mentions Johnson County as the lowest paying entity. Johnson County School Board Chairman Howard Carlton and Director of Schools Mischelle Simcox addressed these concerns during the December board meeting.

The pair took turns breaking down the information, which falls into two major categories: BEP (Basic Education Program) funding policy and local resources. The former is currently under review but will reportedly not show changes until the 2023-2024 school year if updated, according to Simcox. When asked about the issue, she explained that BEP only funds 195 of the 387 positions in the Johnson County School System.

“We’re picking up double what BEP is giving us for salaries,” Simcox told the audience. “BEP does not fund for the positions that you have. That’s what’s wrong with the funding formula that we have in place now.”

Local funding depends on tax revenue, which Simcox explained Johnson County has far less than neighboring areas. Other counties have more tax revenue through sales at big box stores like Walmart and liquor stores. According to officials, only about 19 percent of funding for the school system comes from within the county.

“With Johnson County, there are advantages and disadvantages of living here,” Carlton explained the difference. “One of the disadvantages is the revenue stream we are able to generate.”

Small local systems such as Johnson County reportedly depend more heavily on grants and other forms of support. Unlike tax revenue, not all sources are renewable or guaranteed for another year. This can cause significant problems without proper care.

Unbeknownst to most, the school board reports that it cannot authorize a teacher pay cut even if funding fails. As explained by Carlton and Simcox, the Johnson County School System supplements pay with either a raise or yearly bonus to protect against possibly bankrupting the county. This year, staff received a raise instead of the usual monetary bonus.

Carlton suggests that all staff concerned about the pay divide issue should watch the end of the December 9, 2021, school board meeting for more cohesive answers.

This meeting was streamed live on the Johnson County Schools TN Video YouTube channel and is available

to rewatch at any time. For more information on

Johnson County Schools, visit jocoed.net.