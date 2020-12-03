Local resident celebrates long life and remarkable legacy

Longtime Johnson County resident Margie Stout thanks all her family and friends for making her 99th birthday “wonderful.” Submitted Photo

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

On October 31, 2020, Mountain City resident Margie Stout celebrated her 99th birthday and a wonderful legacy anchored by a large family, many friends, and a whole lot of love. Stout was born in 1921 to Everett and Cleda Baker, who named her Marjorie Marie. She attended Harlan Kentucky High School and Graduated in 1940. During her senior year, she was band sponsor and represented Harlan County at a beauty contest in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Margie attended LMU, where she met and married Ralph G. Stout. The two moved to Mountain City, joined The First Methodist Church, and raised five children while maintained a jewelry store, and became a team so Ralph could referee basketball and football.

“Ralph did the refereeing, and I kept the jewelry store,” Margie said. “While he traveled, I made sure his referee uniforms were ready for the next game.”

The two were married for 75 years. The family celebrated Margie’s birthday with dinner, birthday cake, flowers, and presents. The family feels very blessed that they still have their Mother.

“We are the lucky ones to have this special lady as our grandmother,” said Jeanie Bower. “What a wonderful legacy she has; five children, 12 grand, 25 great-grandchildren, and one great, great grand. Celebrating 99 years sounds pretty good.”

Margie lovingly wrote a thank you to her friends in appreciation for a wonderful birthday.

“To all my friends and family who sent birthday cards, called me, or came to visit, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Margie said. “You made my 99th birthday wonderful. I feel loved and blessed to call each of you my friend. Love to all.”