Local organizations receive $60,000 in grant funding

By Katie Lamb,

Freelance Writer

Nearly twenty Johnson County programs and projects received a total of $59,700 in grant funds at the annual grant awards reception hosted by the Johnson County Public Library, Monday, July 15, 2019.

The Board of Directors of the Johnson County Community Foundation (JCCF), an affiliate of East Tennessee Foundation (ETF), presented the numerous awards.

Trudy Hughes, ETF Vice President for Regional Advancement, states, “JCCF Board members work diligently throughout the year in many service capacities.

“One is to evaluate each grant application, complete site visits, and then evaluate and determine the awards,” Hughes said. “Today, the grant award will be presented by the site visitor from the JCCF Advisory Board.”

Local government agencies, various academic programs, school organizations, as well as, senior facility assistance endeavors

and community service proposals, were several of the grant

recipients.

Awards ranged from $1,200 to $3,000. Johnson County High School, Johnson County Middle School, along with, the Humane Society, the Arts Center, Friends of the Library, Second Harvest Food Bank, and the Senior Center are a few of the very appreciative grant receivers.

“We could not have done this without your very appreciated support,” a common quote from most recipients.

The JCCF and the ETF collaborate frequently distributing funds to deserving programs, individuals, and projects in the form of scholarships and grant monies.

Hughes said that while many JCCF scholarship recipients, were honored during the May awards ceremony, a prior recipient’s note demonstrates the importance of the funds and how they work supporting the community and Johnson County residents.

In part, the note read, “I received a 2008 scholarship – family and health issues occurred, yet I was able to retain this scholarship. ‘I now work in Social Services in Roanoke, VA, and have obtained my Master’s in Human Services. ‘I start my MSW in 2020, and I am thoroughly excited about it. ‘I am extremely grateful for all your organization does, has done for me, and will do for others. ‘I am ecstatic to be able to make donations now to assist other children. ‘I just felt the need to share with you how critical you were for me and how much of a difference you made for me.’”

Jane Ann McGee, JCCF Advisory Board Chair, thanked, all in attendance and said, “We the JCCF Advisory Board thank you for all the service and support you provide to our community and residents.”

For more information or to see a list of all recipients, visit www.etf.org. For more information about grants and applications, contact Trudy Hughes at 877.524.1223 or thughes@etf.org.

For more information about JCCF, to make donations, or to apply online, visit www.etf.org/johnson.