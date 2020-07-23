Local nonprofit receives $40K grant from UnitedHealthcare

The grants will assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from social distancing, food insecurity, social isolation, and behavioral health issues, which are among the most urgent needs resulting from the pandemic. In part, grant recipients in Tennessee include Second Harvest Food Ban Appalachian Miles for Smiles, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia that has become a staple service in Johnson County has received $40,000 to provide comprehensive vision care services and eye- glasses through a mobile eye unit to patients who are uninsured or have low incomes.

“This unprecedented environment has compounded challenges faced by Tennessee’s most vulnerable residents and created further barriers to accessing the health care and services they need,” said Keith Payet, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Tennessee. The Empowering Health grants bring to more than $100 million UnitedHealth Group’s efforts to fight COVID-19 and assist impacted communities by supporting vulnerable populations, protecting the health care workforce, and advancing breakthrough innovations in testing and treatment. Visit www.lovell.com and www.uhc.com.