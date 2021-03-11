Local market brings spring to the mountains

Cynthia and Steve Howd assist a customer at the Mountain Farm and Craft Market, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Neva, Tennessee. Photos by Veronica Burniston

By Veronica Burniston

Freelance Writer

The Mountain Farm and Craft Market blossomed to life Saturday, March 6, at the Neva Schoolhouse Commons for its annual Spring Fling and seed exchange.

Established in 2021, the Mountain Farm and Craft Market is a collection of vendors determined to provide “regular opportunities for the community” through bi-monthly scheduled events. These events offer locals the ability to shop, mingle, enjoy delicious food, music, and activities, as well as learn about local businesses and charities.

When asked about the Market’s interests and goals, several vendors voiced a unified purpose of “building the community,” offering local families entertainment and activities, and giving visitors and new residents the opportunity to forge relationships with other families. The Spring Fling held true to the Market’s goals, providing regular vendors, live music, a special Mountain View Nursery booth, Smokin’ J’s food truck out of Blowing Rock, children’s activities, Tennessee Wildlife Rescue officers for education, and the Women of Mountain City with their clothing trailer.

Offering everything from local honey and goat milk soap to cinnamon bread and copper bracelets, the Market delivers a unique experience for the entire family.

Coming up on March 20, the Market has scheduled a Community Job Fair. The event will provide opportunities for guests to speak with local businesses, gain greater insight into interview and hiring practices, and provide some business attire for those in need.

On its Facebook page, the Mountain Farm and Crafts Market has posted a 2021 Special Events Schedule. Some of the upcoming events include a Summer Market Kickoff April 17, a special Mother’s Day event May 8, and a Kid’s Day May 29.

The Market currently meets every first and third Saturday November through April 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Neva Schoolhouse Commons at 5500 Roan Creek Road. Starting mid-April through October, the Market will be every Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

For more information about the Mountain Farm and Craft Market, visit its Facebook page. For comments, suggestions, and additional information, e-mail the Market at [email protected].