A County Courthouse Christmas

By Veronica Burniston

Freelance Writer

Snowmen and elves, Christmas trees and Santas decorate the doors and hallways of the Johnson County Courthouse. Sponsored by Business Info Systems (BIS), the Christmas Door Decorating Competition began as an idea to remind everyone of the goodness, hope, and heart of Christmas despite the pandemic. The year 2020 has proved to be “a trying year” for Johnson County and the entire world. Perhaps a little less worry and a little more Christmas is just the remedy this holiday season.

“I’m real tickled that we did it,” said Tammie Fenner, the County Clerk and the mastermind behind the competition. “The decorations make it cheery at the office.”

Fenner noted how other offices and businesses decorated their surroundings in fun, creative ways. She thought: why not here? The “friendly little competition” quickly spread through the Courthouse, and now Christmas is almost at every door.

One door was decorated with a Home Alone theme, humorously sporting the words: “Merry Christmas ya filthy animal.” The County Mayor’s door was Santa’s workshop with elves, presents, the North Pole, and Santa riding his signature sleigh. Not far away, the County Clerk’s office shared an adorable snowwoman along with the saying: “We are snow much fun.”

Then there was the Circuit County Clerk’s notable Grinch themed door framed like a mugshot. Next, the Trustee’s office proudly displayed the theme “Twas the Night Before Christmas” with a small Christmas tree decorated with bows and Santa trying to squeeze up a chimney.

Kathy Motsinger and several others from the Senior Center served as the judges for the competition. In first place, receiving a $50 gift card was the Trustees Office with “Twas the night before Christmas.” In second place, receiving a $25 gift card was the Mayor’s office with the Santa’s Workshop theme and cardboard sleigh.

Altogether the door decorating competition was a great success. The Courthouse employees now have wonderfully decorated office doors, and the customers also get to enjoy the colorful Christmas displays when they visit. What started at the Courthouse as a “friendly little competition” has grown into an encouraging event for the entire County, and it truly has inspired a County Courthouse Christmas. For more information about the event, contact the Courthouse at 727-9633.