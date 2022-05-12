Local election enthusiasm kicks into high gear

By Teresa Crowder

Freelance Writer

The citizens and organizations in Johnson County are ramped up in the election this year, anchored by several meet-and-greet opportunities planned throughout the coming weeks.

Specific opportunities are planned for local Johnson County Mayoral and Sheriff’s candidates. The organizations promising to put the candidates in the spotlight include the A.C.T.I.O.N. Coalition, The Hometown Service Coalition, and The Johnson County Republican Party, each sponsoring events in May and June.

The Johnson County Mayoral Debate will be held at Heritage Hall on May 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. The Johnson County Republican Club is sponsoring the event.

The debate is non-partisan and open to all individuals in Johnson County.

“We have six candidates in a county, changing drastically,” said Club president Randy Dandurand. “This election is one of the most important and historical elections that Johnson County has ever seen. We want to expose all six candidates to those

individuals in Johnson

County willing to come here for the question and answer session.

Dandurand explained that the debate format will be a three-minute introduction by the candidates, approximately one hour and a half question and answer session, and a two-minute summation by

the candidates. “They will

get to know the individuals they are voting for,” Dandurand said.

If you have any questions, contact Randy Dandurand (Moderator) at 901-628-5957, [email protected]

The Hometown Service Coalition Community Day will hold a Candidate Meet-and-Greet on June 4 from 11:30–2:30 p.m. with state and county-wide contested seat candidate speech opportunities.

“With such a large field, it’s important to get to know candidates and understand

their platforms,” said John Cunningham, H.S.C. President. “H.S.C. encourages active involvement from the citizens of Johnson County in the election process. We wanted to create an environment to assist the public with making more informed choices.”

The candidate meet-and-greet is just one part of the Community Day activities. A 5k Fun Walk will start around 10 a.m. The stage will be shared with several youth talent performances.

The annual A.C.T.I.O.N. Coalition/A.A.R.R.C. Town Hall will be held on June 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.

“We are supposed to be able to have it at the new place that Tim Payne is opening on Main St,” said Trish Burchette, ACTION Executive Director.

“He said it would be usable by then but is also working on a backup location. We will have information and resources about substance use prevention and treatment recovery options and meetings.

Burchette emphasized that the staff at A.C.T.I.O.N. are very interested in how the candidates feel they can impact reducing substance use in Johnson County.

“This will be the event’s theme and focus on the information provided,” Burchette added. “We will be sending letters to all candidates for all positions about the event and provide information about the format. “There will not be a question and answer session; this is simply for each candidate to have 3 to 5 minutes to speak about what HE/SHE will do regarding this very timely and important topic in our community”, she said. “It is stressed to anyone who wishes to participate that this is not an opportunity to bash any other candidate but only to highlight how they can impact this important issue as an elected official. A moderator will immediately close the platform to any candidate who begins to speak about another candidate’s record.”

Everyone is invited to attend any opportunities to hear and speak to the candidates during this election season in Johnson County.