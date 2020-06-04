Library’s summer reading continues with few changes

By Tamas Mondovics

The Johnson County Public Library has announced its continued efforts to encourage summer reading, with some changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to library officials, the facility has encouraged and supported early literacy through the summer reading program for more than three decades. “The goal of the summer reading program is to develop early language skills, build reading skills, motivate children to read, and to encourage a life-long love of reading, not to mention it is fun and free, said Leni Smith.

Smith added that for many of the years, the program has been facilitated by the Johnson County Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an organization for women educators, and supported by Friends of the Library. The Friends of the Library is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to support the Johnson County Public Library by promoting its programs, helping the library personnel, and fundraising for books and equipment. The library could also use help by means of local volunteers who offer their time, services, or books. The Library and Friends thank all for any and all support.

This year, because of COVID-19, things will look different, as children will be able to access stories and music on the Johnson County Library Facebook page. “Activity packets, snacks, and books can be picked up at the library on Fridays during regular library hours,” Smith said. “Children have the opportunity to earn prizes for reading each week. The program begins Friday, June 7, and ends on Friday, July 17, with some special prizes, awards, and take-home activities.

Officials hope to open the building with limited access by July 1 and resume regular hours on August 1. These dates are subject to change and are for the safety of our staff and patrons. “We will continue to help our patrons by phone, and curbside service from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday thru Friday,” Laura Hayworth said. “Patrons must remain outside the building while we take care of their request. Please call or knock on the door upon arrival.”

Request items our library has in the building by using the online catalog. To access the catalog, open the Library’s website:www.johnsoncolib.org in a browser, and click on the SEARCH link. There are QuickLinks on the top right of the Library Catalog page to view a list of Audio Books or DVDs. Use the search box at the top of the page to find a Title, Author, Subject, Series, or ISBN. The outside book drop may be used at any time for returning BOOKS ONLY. Please do not put the following items in the book drop: CDs, DVDs, donations, anything that is not a library book. For more information, please visit the Johnson County Public Library’s Facebook page.

To ask for service or have a request handled in advance of arrival, Patrons may call 727-6544 or send an email [email protected]