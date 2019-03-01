Library to host Spanish/English Conversation Group

Comuniquemos is a Spanish/English conversation group beginning on Tuesday, March 5 at 6:00pm in the North Wing of the Johnson County Public Library. The group is open to anyone who is interested in practicing and improving either Spanish or English language skills. Jennifer Gillenwater, retired JCHS Spanish teacher, will be the group facilitator, helping the group transition from Spanish to English and providing it with the weekly theme. The group will meet for one hour – the 1st half hour will be in English and the 2nd half in Spanish, or vice versa, depending on the group’s needs. NATIVE SPEAKERS OF SPANISH AND ENGLISH ARE NEEDED AND ALL LEVELS ARE WELCOME! Plan to join us the 1st and 4th Tuesday of each month for this low-stress, fun way to get to know each other and hone our language skills. BRING NOTEBOOK AND PEN AND ARRIVE A LITTLE EARLY TO SIGN IN. For more information, call 768-0530.