Library celebrates BK “Bud” Mount Digital Den

By Bethany Anderson

The Johnson County Library welcomed the public last week to celebrate the opening of its brand new reading room.

Dedicated to the memory of one of Johnson County’s much-loved residents, the BK “Bud” Mount Digital Den is the newest addition to the local library.

“The addition is a space to sit and read, study, do research, or work on their personal digital devices,” said Library Director Linda Icenhour.

Starting in July 2018 and completed in January 2019, the project includes a one-story addition, which incorporates a new reading room as well as an HVAC equipment room.

The project was built with funds from the Library Construction Grant from the Tennessee State Library and Archives, as well as donations from the purchase of bricks that could be purchased in memory or in honor of someone for a donation of $1 each.

“You may bring your own laptop or other wireless devices to use in the library,” Icenhour said adding that several tables and chairs are available for your use and that the library’s WiFi is open and does not require a code or password, but is available only during hours the library is open.

The “Digital Den” has nine one to two-person tables and some shelving units along the walls for books and possibly magazines.

“We’ll be moving the

reference books into the space along with two big tables to go in the middle

of the room, as soon as

they are delivered,” said Icenhour.

A crowd of well-wishers, all curious and excited to see the new room, included Kathleen Mount, Bud’s widow, and Johnson County Mayor, Mike Taylor.

The new room features a dedication plaque as well as a painting hung near each other on the wall just inside the room. The painting by local artist, Temple Reece, depicts the view from Mount’s home.

Mount was given a private tour before the ribbon cutting ceremony. Upon viewing the painting, she excitedly said, “That’s the view from

my front porch; isn’t it

lovely?”

After a short speech

by Icenhour to dedicate

the space, all were ushered over for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mrs. Mount

and Mayor Taylor jointly cut the ribbon then all

were welcomed inside the room.

A small reception with refreshments were completed the event for all attendees.

For more information on the BK “Bud” Mount

Digital Den or the rest

of the library’s many features, you can stop by

the Johnson County Library located at 219 N Church

St in Mountain City, check their website at johnsoncolib.org or call them at

727-6544.