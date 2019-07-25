Lee gets an earful during stop in Mountain City

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

To get an update on current pressing issues, a large crowd turned up to welcome Tennessee Governor Bill Lee during an informal visit to Mountain City early last week.

Lee’s visit to town came on the heels of a stop at ETSU Quillen College of Medicine in Mountain Home, TN earlier in the day when he announced the creation of a new Center for Rural Health Research.

The public event was held at the Johnson County Welcome Center, 716 South Shady Street in Mountain City, TN.“I am honored to serve you, and work on making changes to improve the lives of the people in Tennessee,” Lee began his presentation as he took a considerable time to address some of the topics he called “close to my heart.”

Topics like health care, rural broadband, education and yes, stressing the importance of faith-based community involvement.

But things got interesting during the question and answer portion of the event, when the issues Lee’s audience was really concerned with took center stage.

The first of such topic came in the form of an emotional plea by local resident and mom, Sally Snyder, about the need for some assistance with affordable daycare for working parents.

“We are in desperate need of affordable daycare in our county,” Snyder told the governor while visibly holding back tears. “We need immediate assistance,” she said. “Costs are so high that working parents who also have to carry insurance end up quitting their jobs because they cannot afford the cost of daycare.”

Snyder suggested a possible solution in the form of a waiver, which she said would allow parents to decide whom they wish to watch their children outside of the regulations.

“I want to address that and want to assure you that we will look into this quickly,” Lee said while drawing attention to working closely with State House Rep. Timothy Hill, (District 3).

Snyder answered back with a question, “How quick is quick? And just so you know DHS has not been cooperative at all. They don’t even want to talk to you on the phone.”

JC Lowe, a Mountain City native, who supports access to medical marijuana in Tennessee wanted clarification on the governor’s views regarding the timely topic. Lee made clear his stand on the issue when he said, “I do not support medical marijuana, and my stand on this has not changed.”



Lee also commented on his continued efforts to provide broadband to rural areas, which he agreed was vital to support area students and

help them enhance their education.