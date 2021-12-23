Learn before you burn

Johnson County volunteer firefighters battle a brushfire as a result of a homeowner burning trash on Bart Stanley Road just north of Mountain City, TN last week. The incident burned a significant portion of the landscape and is a stark reminder to follow local burn regulations. Heavy leaf litter on the ground and above-average temperatures keep conditions ripe for triggering wildfires. Outdoor burning is discouraged at this time. Burn permits from the Tennessee Division of Forestry (TDF) are required between October 15 and May 15. Photo by Tamas Mondovics