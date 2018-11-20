Laurel Elementary School proud of its Student of the Week

Riley Muncy shows great leadership and a strong desire to learn and is always on top of his work. He sets a good example of what a student’s work ethic should be in Mr. Taylor’s fourth grade class at Laurel Elementary School. In Riley’s spare time he enjoys riding his dirt bike. He also likes playing with his brothers and sisters. His favorite subjects in school are gym, computer lad and math. Riley would like to become a soldier when he grows up and become a mechanic. Riley is the son of Kevin Muncy and Kim Ellis. He has two older sisters Amber and Zoe and two older brothers Kevin and Chase. Riley has one younger brother Johnny. Congratulations to Riley.