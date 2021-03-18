Laurel Elementary announces Teachers of the Year

Laurel Elementary School was pleased to announce its Teachers of the Year for the 2020 – 2021 season.

Brian Taylor

Teacher of the Year for grades Pre K – 4th is Mr. Brian Taylor, who teaches third and fourth grades at Laurel Elementary. He graduated from Milligan College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Development in 2011. This is his tenth year teaching for the Johnson County School District and his eighth year at Laurel Elementary School. He has taught pre-k, second, third, and a third-fourth grade combined class. He and his wife, Heather Taylor, have two children, Owen and Ava, who are students at Johnson County Middle School and Laurel Elementary School.

Mr. Taylor is the son of Jane and the late Sam Taylor of Laurel Bloomery. Mr. Taylor loves having the opportunity to teach at the elementary school he attended and help the students become future leaders in this community. Panther Pride.

Heather Savery

Mrs. Heather Savery is the Teacher of the Year for grades five-six at Laurel. This is her fourteenth year teaching in Johnson County and her third year teaching at Laurel Elementary. She has taught Head Start and fifth and sixth grades.

Mrs. Savery graduated from Virginia Intermont with a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies Pre-K-6. She and her husband, Will, have two children Harlan and Audrey, who attend Johnson County High School. Mrs. Savery’s personal goal is for her students to achieve their greatest potential.