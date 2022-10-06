Laurel Creek deemed clean and healthy, recent survey concludes

Volunteers representing several agencies walk a portion of Laurel Creek as they survey the cleanliness and health of the stream and its fish last Wednesday afternoon. While the project takes a lot of people to complete, there was no shortage of willing participants on hand.

By Jinifer Rae

Freelance Writer

Volunteers carrying backpacks descended on Laurel Creek near the Laurel Creek Trailhead to collect fish samples for the wild trout monitoring program. Representing a number of agencies, volunteers carefully walked a portion of the creek to get the job done.

The agencies included the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and volunteers from NGOs

and universities, including the United State Forest Service, the National Parks Service, Trout Unlimited, and

the University of Tennessee.

According to TWRA officials monitoring the trout has been done since the early 1990s to determine the trout population and the health of local streams.

“To complete these surveys takes a lot of people,” said Sally Petre, Streams and Rivers Biologist with TWRA.

The stream is sampled by collecting fish in a 200-meter area then the fish are sorted by species and counted. The data is collected, and then “we can use this data to determine the health of the stream, keep a long-term data set and answer questions like what differences are there in the last 30 or even 10 years,” said Petre.

In addition to the classification of species, the fish

are weighed to determine health.

Petre mentioned that however much a fish weighs based on its length can determine overall health, like a human’s BMI. Different sizes of trout also let the volunteers know the ages of the fish. After the compilation of data is completed, all the fish are returned to the water they came from.

“Overall, our survey data indicates this creek is healthy; no management actions should be changed,” she said.

Tennessee has an enormous variety of freshwater fish, one of the most diversified of any state.

Volunteers captured nearly twenty species of fish in the recent sample area, each an integral piece of the ecosystem, using different parts of the creek.

TWRA stocks Laurel Creek each year with fish. Anglers and snorkelers enjoy the variety offered. “I highly encourage everyone to enjoy the creek and be highly respectful of this resource. You may be surprised you don’t need to travel anywhere but your local creek to go snorkel for beautiful fish,” said Petre.

For more information, see tn.gov.