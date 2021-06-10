Large Attendance for Hometown Service Coalition and 5K Race

Residents enjoy a fun day at Ralph Stout Park last weekend with two main events on the roster. Photo by Bonnie Davis Guy

By Bonnie Davis Guy

Freelance Writer

June 5 was a perfect early summer Saturday for the events planned at Ralph Stout Park. The Hometown Service Coalition hosted two of them including the First Annual 5K Race and Walk. Sharing the park space with the special event was the weekly Johnson County Farmers Market. A large crowd was on hand, enjoying the variety of vendors, the food, and the live music. Summer of 2021 was officially here, and with mask mandates and distancing restrictions lifted, people were ready to come out and enjoy the day.

Around 230 participated in the 5K Race and Walk. Participants ranged from experienced runners to casual walkers. The race began at 8 a.m., and runners /walkers were seen throughout the morning on the Goose Creek Trail.The race was the first of its kind sponsored by the Coalition and had excellent participation. Throughout the course, water stations and check-in points were posted, while food vendors were stationed throughout the park and surrounding the bandstand.

Live music from the Ballad Health Stage could be enjoyed throughout the park. Vendor booths were set up throughout the park, and some were selling crafts and goods; others were sponsors such as the Health Department and Action Coalition giving out information. Most important to the community’s smallest members was a free children’s area, including bounce houses, face painting, and free books from the Imagination Library.

Hometown Service Coalition Director John Cunningham shared some background on the group itself and its long-term goals.

“The Coalition is simply volunteers who are vested in the success of Johnson County, desiring to work alongside the city and county governments to improve and expand on the community resources and recreational areas,” he said.

Judging by the participation from the community and community businesses, the Coalition’s Community Day and 5K was a success. For more please visit www.hometownservice.org.