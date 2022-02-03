Kody and Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris bring home top honors from Nashville

Winner of the coveted Entertainer of the Year Award Kody Norris and Fiddle Performer of the Year Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, (center) poses for a photo during the 2022 SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Awards in Nashville, TN, last weekend. The talented duo is supported by band members Charlie Lowman and Josiah Tyree. Photo submitted.

By Tamas Mondovics, Editor and Claire Ratliff with Laughing Penguin Publicity

Mountain City’s own Kody Norris took top honors as winner of the coveted Entertainer of the Year Award at the 2022 Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) Bluegrass Music Awards held in Nashville last weekend.

Adding to the festivities, and to sweeten the night, fiddler and Kody’s “little sweetie,” Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, was named Fiddle Performer of the Year.

“Words can’t express the feelings

of gratitude when nominated for such a prestigious award among a group of superbly talented artists,” Kody said. “It was beyond my wildest dream to be voted the 2022 Entertainer of the Year from SPBGMA.”

While mentioning his reaction to his name, announced Kody said, “I was all choked up. After being recognized out of hundreds of great musicians, how to feel is just hard to put into words.”

Kody did not hesitate to switch his attention to his wife’s success when he said, “She was just blown away. Considering that the

other nominees were her teachers.”

Rachel was named Fiddle Performer of the Year, and deservedly so.

While featuring Rachel’s talent, Kody is supported on stage by Charlie Lowman on bass and Josiah Tyree on banjo.

The post-pandemic future looks bright for TKNS, “a group that enjoyed an enviable tour schedule prior to 2020.”

“We have begun to book shows all over the country again and are geared up to see our fans again. We’ve missed them so much,” Kody said.

The band currently has dates in five countries on the schedule. “I am so thankful for all the fans who have supported me throughout my career and look forward to making many more years of musical memories with them,” Kody said.

The Kody Norris Show has been active for more than a decade. The group recalls the traditions created by Bill Monroe, a bit of Jimmy Martin’s showmanship, some of the Stanley Brothers’ harmonies, with a touch of Grand Ole Opry and Vaudeville; complete with colorful, tailored, rhinestone suits.

“I feel that our industry, in general, is well on its way to working out the kinks, but it was a lot to navigate,” Kody said. “From booking to management to publicity or simply to trying to find food after 8 p.m. when all

The Waffle Houses were closed, we just found ourselves in a different ballgame and had to be adaptive and patient.”

Kody never fails to emphasize the continued support of his fans, who have “gone above and beyond in many ways to make life on the road a bit easier, sometimes even offering a meal or place to stay.”

“We’re so grateful that folks just love good music and plain good entertainment,” he said. “I think they’ve been as eager to experience the music again as we’ve been to play it.”

Signed to the iconic Rebel Records label in early 2020, The Kody Norris Show launched into plans for a debut album but began facing the many challenges of a global pandemic. The group happily released All Suited Up (April 23, 2021), an album produced by Darin Aldridge (of the multi-award-winning Darin & Brooke Aldridge Band).

The 12-track project is quintessential Kody Norris Show, rooted in tradition, always with a new twist, anchored by first-rate musicianship. Singles have consistently performed well on the radio for the band, including “Love Bug,” “Ole Carolina,” and “Brand New Hit in Nashville.”

Hailing from Mountain City, TN, a sign at the town border welcomes visitors to the Home of Kody Norris.

The annual SPBGMA convention brings together fans and beloved stars alike for four days of jamming, a trade show, and performances by chart-topping artists, capped off by the annual awards program.