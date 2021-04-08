Katie Timbs named Good Neighbor for March

Johnson County Middle School student Katie Timbs was named the Good Neighbor for March 2021. Katie was selected because she is known to exhibit positive behavior consistently. She is a hard worker and exemplifies a good citizen. Teachers describe her as an ambitious student who is always willing to help others be successful as well.

Sponsored by the Johnson County Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International, the Good Neighbor Award recognizes students in the middle school who demonstrate neighborliness through exemplary kindness and respect. They are young people who have an awareness of others’ needs and a willingness to offer whatever assistance is necessary.

Teresa Stansberry, Principal of JCMS, joined Andy Wright representing DKG, in presenting letters of congratulations to Katie. She will be honored again at the end of the school year by the organization. Well done, Katie.