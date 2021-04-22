Johnson County Youth Represent on the Regional Level

Staff Report

Johnson County 4-H students compete yearly in a public speaking contest in their classrooms and county. Clara Wilson, Asher Milsap, Emma Brown, and Joshua Ransom did an excellent job representing Johnson County. On March 9, 2021, the students competed at the regional level in a contest with students from the northeast region.

Asher Milsap and Joshua Ransom both placed first in their grades and received a medal and an embroidered duffel travel bag. The community is looking forward to seeing what else these youth participate in and their accomplishments in future years. The upcoming 4-H project for all youth 4th-8th grade to compete in the Demonstration and Table Top competition.

