Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigating discovery of human remains

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains. The call came into Johnson County 911 at 9:33 PM according to preliminary information, deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, and Firemen from Second District Fire Department were dispatched to the Willens Gap Road area in reference to a vehicle fire. Once the fire was extinguished, human remains was discovered inside the vehicle. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was contacted and agents are assisting the Sheriff’s Office in the Investigation. The remains have been sent for autopsy, Law Enforcement is working to gather details and facts related to this incident.