Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigates missing persons case

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the public and the media for assistance with a missing-persons case on Tuesday, April 21. Johnson County man Jamie Dale Johnson was reported missing. Authorities have very little information at this time.

Dale was last seen on Fall Branch Road in Johnson County at approximately 8 AM on Monday, April 20. Johnson is a 45-year-old white male. Please report any information on the case to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 423-727-7761.