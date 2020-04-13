Johnson County Sheriff investigating Sunday afternoon shooting

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident.

According to Johnson County Sheriff Edward Tester the shooting occurred on Sunday (4/12) afternoon.

Investigation into the circumstances is ongoing but Sheriff Tester said that one person was discovered with a single gunshot wound.

At this time the investigation is ongoing,

In a press release JCSO emphasized that there is no threat to public safety.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld at this time, is being treated at an area hospital according to the Sheriff’s Office

This is a developing story, check back with The Tomahawk for the latest updates.