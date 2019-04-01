Johnson County Sheriff conclude Laurel Bloomery 2-year-old girl shot by another child with pellet gun

By Tamas Mondovics

Johnson County, investigators, the JC Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation concluded its investigation of the recent shooting incident in Johnson County, Tennessee involving 2-year-old Ariel Salaices, of Laurel Bloomery.

In  a press release this morning, Johnson County Sheriff, Eddie Tester stated, “As a result of an investigation into a shooting incident in Johnson County Tennessee on March 15, 2019, investigators have resolved the case.

During the course of the investigation, investigators determined that 2 year old Ariel Salaices was shot by another child who was playing with a pellet rifle. At the recommendation of the District Attorney General and due to the fact that the incident occurred as a result of a tragic accident, no charges will be placed.

This incident was investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.”

According to a Facebook post this morning, “Ariel is STILL breathing on her own!! She had a restless night, but she is doing better with the adjustments they made for her breathing . She is resting but still very agitated. Going to replace her feeding tube today. Ariel is doing well and progressing. Keep praying!

 

 

 

 