Johnson County Senior Center: “You are our Valentine”

Van driver, Terry Hodge delivers frozen meals and other goodies this week to Sherry Grindstaff of the Doe community. Sherry feels special to have the senior center checking on her each week and bringing her food. She said she would not have received a valentine but was so happy to see Terry from the senior center remember her and was surprised at all the other goodies she received. Photos submitted

Submitted by JCSC

While “You’ve got a friend” is the Johnson County Senior Center’s motto, this past week’s motto could have easily been “You are our Valentine” for the members.On Wednesday, the weekly delivery of frozen meals was distributed to 70 senior members considered to be in dire need.Seniors also received a box of non-perishable food from the Area Agency on Aging and Disability, handmade Valentines from volunteers of the senior center, a box of Valentine Candy, and a hot meal Farmers BBQ.

Meals on Wheels volunteers delivered special handmade boxes filled with treats made by Helping Hands and Covington Credit along with the regular meals and handmade valentines made by the MRT Classes of the Johnson County Jail through ACTION Coalition.On Friday, the senior center hosted a Valentine’s Day celebration through the lunch drive-through. More than 60 meals were distributed along with boxes of non-perishable food items and valentine treats.

“It was so good to see our members, and we could show our love from a distance and make them feel special,” said Johnson County senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger.

The Johnson County Senior Center, physical fitness activity for the month, is Love Your Heart February sponsored by Kim Kleine with Northeast Tennessee Health and Home Care PLLC. Calendars listing activities for each day of the month are available at the Johnson County Senior Center. Participation prizes will be given away at the end of the month. The Chicks with Sticks knitting and crocheting group at the senior center continue to work from home knitting and crocheting baby blankets for the Johnson County Crisis Pregnancy Center during February.

While the Johnson County Senior Center remains closed to the public due to COVID-19, hot meals are available for pick up through the drive-through each day 11 a.m.-noon while supplies last each day. On days that the Johnson County Schools are closed due to bad weather, meals will not be available for pick up or distribution, as the meals will not be delivered from Johnson City.

Volunteers continue to be needed for the Meals on Wheels program and the MyRide program. For information on volunteering with these programs, please call 423-727-8883.