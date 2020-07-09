Johnson County Senior Center to remain closed through August 29

Senior Center Van Drivers, Robert Wilson and Dennis Henson delivering meals to Shirley Greer of Mountain City. Submitted photo

Submitted by Kathy Motsinger

On Monday, June 29, 2020 Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 50 to extend the State of Emergency related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to August 29. As a result, the Johnson County Senior Center will remain closed to the public during this time. While the senior center is closed to the public, the following services will be offered to the senior members:

• Hot meals will be available for pick-up via drive-through at the back of the senior center Monday-Thursday 11:00-12 noon for $1 donation throughout the month of July. Menus are available in the drive-through line or on the table inside the back entryway of the Johnson County Senior Center.

•COVID-19 Pen Pals Needed School aged children and teenagers are needed to volunteer to be Pen Pals with members of the Johnson County Senior Center. Everyone loves to receive mail, and senior adults are no exception. To participate you need to do the following: Contact the Johnson County Senior Center by calling 423.727.8883, Agree to exchange letters at least two times with your Pen Pal, Have written permission from your parents

Pen Pals will send and receive letters by way of “snail mail” also known as United States Postal Service. No special stationery is needed, just regular pencil and paper. Writing supplies are available upon request from the Johnson County Senior Center.

Young people choosing to participate will receive recognition as a Junior Volunteer of the Johnson County Senior Center.

• MyRide of Johnson County continues serving the people of Johnson County by providing transportation within Johnson County to doctor appointments, grocery shopping, hair appointments, and other errands. For more information about signing up as a client or finding out how to volunteer, call Danae Watson at the center 727.8883 Monday through Thursday 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

• Meals on Wheels continues to deliver meals, as it has for many years continuing through COVID-19. If you or a loved one feels a need for this service, call Laurie Easley at 727.8883 for information on how to register for this service. There is a current need in Johnson County for more volunteer drivers, contact Laurie Easley at the senior center for more information.