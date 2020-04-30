Johnson County Senior Center to be closed through May 31

Submitted by Johnson County Senior Center

The Johnson County Senior Center will be closed through May 31. While the Stay At Home order has been lifted for Tennessee, the social distancing guidelines have not. The senior center serves a vulnerable population with all members being over sixty years old, and many are having one or more health issues. Thus, center officials decided to keep the facility closed through May 31.

“The primary concern of the Johnson County Senior Center is the safety and well being of its members,” said center director,” Kathy Motsinger. Motsinger ensured that while all regularly scheduled activities have been canceled and will be rescheduled once the center reopens on a normal schedule, members will continue to be served through the daily meal service that has been provided since the center closed in March.

Virtual exercise classes are being offered by Sarah Ransom (Arthritis Exercise) and Joey Beth Souder (Zumba), Chicks with Sticks are continuing to knit and crochet, weekly puzzles are being offered, as well as distance activities that engage the members of the senior center community, and MyRIDE services continue. Many members of the Johnson County Senior Center who sheltered at home during April played COVID-19 BINGO while at home.

“The game provided daily tasks that encouraged seniors to practice healthy, safe care habits, be creative, decrease a sense of isolation, and have a little bit of fun,” she said.

The community became involved as different community members posed while holding a sign with the daily task. COVID-19 BINGO surpassed expectations in participation and enthusiasm. Miller’s Flower Shop was the sponsor of the event for the month, providing a large basket of prizes for the grand prize winner that will be announced at the end of the month. Johnson County Center for the Arts donated three prizes that were given away midway through the month.

As May approaches, a new remote activity is being offered to the members of the Johnson County Senior Center. Johnson County Bank is sponsoring a month long journaling project that will provide members with everything needed to journal about their life while at home throughout May. May calendars containing Life Story Daily Journal Prompts are available at the senior center at either the drive-through line for meal pick-up or on the table in the breezeway. These calendars will be included in the May issue of the senior center newsletter.

“Writing provides a creative outlet that is important in helping combat boredom and increases interest in daily life, which is important in combating depression while abiding by the social distancing guidelines during this time of the coronavirus,” Motsinger said.

The business community of Johnson County has generously supported the members of the Johnson County Senior Center throughout the month of March. Please join us in thanking these businesses for their support when you see them: Miller’s Florist, Food Lion, Lowe’s Food of Banner Elk, Mink Crafts, Johnson County Center for the Arts, The Tomahawk, KFC, Little Caesars, Johnson County Bank, Dr. and Mrs. Donald Tarr, Perry Stout, and Donna Arnold.

We are truly grateful for their contribution.