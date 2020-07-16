Johnson County Senior Center Receives Glowing Annual Report

Submitted by JCSC

The First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability Annual Quality Assurance Compliance Review Report dated June 24, was the annual review of the Johnson County Senior Center for 2019-2020.

The review was under the guidelines of the Center’s Administrative Requirements for Funding as required in accordance with the policies and requirements of the Administration on Community Living, Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability, and the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability.

The report, compiled by Teresa Sutphin, Projects Specialist, had no findings for the Johnson County Senior Center but included positive comments that highlighted the increased growth in participation over the past three years under the guidance of Director Kathy Motsinger.

The review also highlighted the Advisory Board’s value, the positive impact of the volunteers, the impact of the Johnson County MyRide program, and recognition of the service the center provides to the seniors of Johnson County and Mountain City.

Connie Roberts, Fiscal Manager of the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability, included the following with the

2019-2020 Annual Report: “There were no findings or Plan or Correction requested. I would like to commend you and your staff for providing an excellent place for the seniors of Mountain City and Johnson County to receive a nutritional meal, socialization, educational opportunities, and physical activity. FTAAAD is pleased to work with the Johnson County Senior Center, and we hope that our relationship to serve this population will continue for years to come.”

For more information about the Johnson County Senior center located at 128 College Street in Mountain City, Tennessee, please visit its Facebook page or call the Center at 727-8883. The facility now has nearly 1,400 members and has been successfully serving senior throughout Johnson County.