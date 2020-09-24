Johnson County Senior Center partners with Legal Aid of East Tennessee

Local senior Jackie Braswell, left discusses his legal options with Attorney, Deborah Yecmans-Bartan. Legal Aid of East Tennessee is a publicly-funded law firm and has limited resources for providing legal assistance to senior citizens. Submitted photo.

Submitted by JCSC

The Johnson County Senior Center (JCSC) is pleased to partner with Legal Aid of East Tennessee to offer free legal services to senior adults of Johnson County. Many residents of Johnson County have used Legal Aid services in the past when attorneys and staff have been at the senior center. Legal Aid of East Tennessee serves the upper East Tennessee counties’ senior adults, including Johnson County, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Legal Aid cannot designate a regular time to be in Johnson County for walk-in appointments due to the social distancing guidelines, they are available for legal aid by telephone. In the past few weeks, lawyers from Legal Aid have assisted Johnson County senior adults with legal matters over the phone and then meeting in-person to review and sign legal documents.East Tennessee Legal Aid is a free program that helps low-income East Tennesseans, senior adults, and persons with disabilities with legal issues.

The Tennessee Senior Law Alliance is a program offered by Legal Aid of East Tennessee that may provide legal services about the following:

•Accessing public benefits and healthcare (Social Security, food stamps, Medicare, Medicaid/TennCare, etc.)

•Completing simple estate planning activities (wills, advance directives, living wills, power of attorney, conservatorships, probate issues, etc.)

•Maintaining safe and secure housing

•Navigating consumer issues (scams, identity theft, etc.)

•Escaping elder abuse and financial exploitation

A senior may qualify for services if:

•They are 60 or older,

•A legal citizen of the United States

•Live in one of the 26 designated counties of Tennessee (Johnson County qualifies)

•Have a legal problem in one of the areas listed above.

For legal assistance or questions about qualifications, contact Melissa Boyd or Nathan Gross at 8666-333-1505 or email [email protected] Call the Senior Center at 423- 727-8883 for more information.