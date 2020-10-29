Johnson County Senior Center keeps eye on safe reopening

The Johnson County Senior Center remains closed to the public through November 18 when the Advisory Board will again discuss the feasibility of safely reopening to the public. Drive through meals from First Tennessee Human Resources Agency continued to be served daily 11 a.m.-Noon at the back entrance of the senior center with $1 suggested donation.

The Johnson County Senior Center has started the process to pursue Senior Center National Accreditation sponsored by the National Council on Aging. As a part of the process center members and the members of the public are invited to take part in a SWOT survey (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats of the Johnson County Senior Center). Surveys will be distributed with meal pick up at the drive through daily 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon and with meal delivery. Surveys are also available on the table in the back entryway. All surveys need to be returned by November 4.

Upcoming events include National Stroke Day on Thursday, October 29. Fall Harvest Drive Through will be 11:00 a.m.-12 noon for members to drive through and pick up “treats” and see our very “Cruella and her Dalmations”.

The Johnson County Senior Center will be closed on the following days November 3 for Election and November 11 for Veterans Day. We will also be closed on November 25-27 for Thanksgiving, but the Johnson County Senior Center has partnered with Danny Herman Trucking for a third year to offer a Thanksgiving meal catered by Daniel Boone Inn on Thanksgiving Day at no cost. Our community is truly blessed for the generosity of Danny Herman Trucking. To order a free Thanksgiving meal you will need to call Gabriella Phipps at 727-9061 ext.3123. Dine in will not be offered this year because of COVID-19.

Veterans will be honored on Tuesday, November 10 at 11 a.m.- Noon at the drive through meal service behind the senior center. A free lunch will be provided to members who are veterans. The menu consists of Salisbury steak w/gravy, mashed potatoes, steamed carrots, dinner roll and dessert.

Farmer State Bank will be sponsoring the event and providing the FREE lunch for veterans and a special gift will be given to each veteran that drives through from the senior center and Hux-Lipford Funeral Home. Please call the Johnson County Senior Center to make reservations to participate.

Volunteers continue to be needed for meal delivery with Meals on Wheels and for transporting seniors to doctors’ appointments and on errands in Johnson County through the MyRIDE program.

Please call 423-727-8883 for information on volunteering.