Johnson County Senior Center hosts Veterans Cafe Kickoff

Special recognition presented to Senator Jon Lundberg in honor of his ongoing support, dedication, and valued service to the Senior Center and to the senior adults of Johnson County. Photo by Gates Mondovics

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

The Johnson County Senior Center was honored to host the first monthly meeting of its Veterans Cafe last Wednesday. According to event organizers, any veteran who is a Senior Center member is invited to join fellow veterans at 10:30 a.m. on the last Wednesday of each month for a free lunch while socializing with fellow veterans. At the July meeting Robert Hensley, the Veterans Cafe Coordinator, was recognized as “Veteran of the Month” and was presented with an engraved plaque for his dedication and service.

“We are truly blessed by Johnson County Bank’s generosity and sponsorship to honor a “Special Veteran” award each month,” said Johnson County Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger.

Hensley expressed that he would like to thank Motsinger and all Senior Center staff and volunteers for a great Veterans Cafe “Kickoff” event. He thanked Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant for providing free lunches for all attending, desserts prepared by FCE (Laurel Family Community Education Ladies Club), and card donations from Promises Academy students.

“We had a great turnout with a special guest speaker, Senator Jon Lundberg, a Navy Veteran, who was also presented a plaque in honor of his ongoing support, dedication, and valued service to the Senior Center and to the senior adults of Johnson County,” Motsinger said.

Michelle Gentry Green, local Silver Angels representative, and Chris Hughes, Amedisys Hospice Chaplain, presented their programs and offered many resources for our veterans. All shared good food, camaraderie, and information. The Veterans Cafe is just one way to express a tremendous amount of love, support, and appreciation, for one another. Motsinger and Hensley look forward to the coming events and seeing more local veterans enjoying time together. The next Veterans Cafe will be held on August 25, at 10:30 a.m. Please call the Senior Center to reserve a free meal.

• Avalon Hospice will sponsor a special Bingo for veterans.

• Door prizes will be given away to veterans who are present to win.

• Any veteran who is a Senior Center member is invited to come to have a free lunch while socializing with fellow veterans.

• Any veteran who would like to join the Senior Center and take advantage of its many services and attend the monthly Cafe meetings can call Kathy Motsinger at (423) 727-8883.