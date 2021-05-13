Johnson County Senior Center Hosts “National Storytelling Day” at the Park

By Tamas Mondovics

More than 200 members of the Johnson County Senior Center gathered last month to express joy for seeing one another.

“It was a beautiful day, and of course, face masks and social distancing were encouraged,” said Johnson County Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger.

Motsinger also took the stage to welcome everyone and introduce the activities taking place on the special day in the park.

Storytelling, music, leisure walking, art, and food was available for all present. Minnie Miller provided prizes for seniors from a drawing of those attending after introducing her sister, Cloyce Eller.

“Cloyce presented a captivating walk down memory lane by telling her story of the good old days related to her by her mother and grandmother,” Motsinger said. “Speaking of the Spanish Flu in 1918 and of how it affected her family, also brought tears to many eyes.”

Afterward, entertainment was provided by Kody and Mary Rachel Norris and band members who played and sang their own bluegrass music interspersed with some other well-known songs. Music and storytelling were followed by a pre-packaged hamburger meal for everyone.

“We served 175 meals thanks to First TN Human Resource Agency,” Motsinger said. “The senior Center also partnered with the Center for the Arts to offer an art activity in the park to members, and artist Cristy Dunn taught different painting techniques.More than 80 senior center members leisurely walked the trail throughout the day to support the April fitness activity.”

Danny Herman Trucking sponsored the “Spring into Fitness” activity in the month of April that encouraged senior center members to walk and stay active. Other sponsoring organizations at the park with helpful resources for members included Amedisys Home Health Care, United Healthcare,Edward Jones Financial Advisor, Johnson County UT Extension Office, and Modern Woodmen. Hot meals are still available daily 11 – noon for a $1.00 donation while supplies last. You can pick up a meal by driving behind the senior Center and a May calendar with the daily menu and fitness activity “Walk Across TN.”

Call the Senior Center for more information at 423-727-8883, or follow on Facebook, or go to the website.