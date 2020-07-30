Johnson County Senior Center gets back to normal with a twist

Staff Report

Officials at the Johnson County Senior Center announced that the center will remain closed to the public through the month of August. However, that does not mean there will be nothing going on at the center. Center Director Kathy Motsinger explained that some activities will take place outside in the back of the senior center on the veranda and in the parking lot between the Senior Center, the Community Center, and the swimming pool.

National Dog Day is set for Wednesday, August 26.

Bring your dog by the senior center from 11 a.m. until noon, and your dog will receive a treat. Melissa Gentry will be on site with some of the rescue dogs that are available for adoption. Everyone is encouraged to bring a bag of dog food or cleaning supplies to donate to the Rescue DOG & End of Life Sanctuary in Mountain City.

Book Club Bingo will begin on August 3.

All book club members are encouraged to come by the center and pick up a BINGO card and instructions. All members are welcome to participate. BINGO cards will be available in the drive-through lunch line and the foyer at the senior center’s back entrance.

Volunteers continue to be needed for Meals on Wheels, MyRide, the Pen Pal Program. Chicks with Sticks welcomes knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Call the center for additional information at 423.727.8883.