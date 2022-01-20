Johnson County Schools updates MCE expansion plan

Director of Schools Mischelle Simcox explains the updated blueprints for the Mountain City Elementary expansion. Officials believe this could break ground

as soon as this summer. Online screenshot

By Meg Dickens

Freelance Writer

The Johnson County School Board has been discussing a large construction project to expand Mountain City Elementary since the summer of 2021. Now officials are putting the finishing touches on design plans and preparing for final approvals through the city. This project is possible because of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds.

For those unaware of the changes, the county plans to construct a new gym and turn the previous one into more classrooms. Mountain City Elementary is the second-largest primary school in the area and has the largest student population. During earlier discussion, Director of Schools Mischelle Simcox explained this expansion was because the site was “out of space.”

The team has met with the architect three times and is set to meet again this week for further discussion. The original proposal was to turn the old gym into four new classrooms and add a classroom attached to the new gym, totaling five new

classrooms. After looking closer into the dimensions, officials realized one classroom would be far too small and opted for switching it for storage space and a teacher workroom.

The new gym is set to mirror Doe Valley Elementary’s current gym. This includes “restrooms, a classroom, an office, storage, and an electrical closet.” There were issues with the former placement, so officials have decided the building will have to move slightly from the planned space.

“Whenever the survey was done looking at the topography and the boundaries, he (architect) opted to move the gym forward a little bit so that there would still be a safe drive around behind,” explained Career and Technical Education (CTE) Director Herbie Adams. “About all that did, as far as construction, is it made the foyer area a little bit larger. That will be a good spot for a lot of different things.”

The related committee will meet with the Mountain City Planning Commission on January 27 to discuss a

zoning issue related to one piece of land being considered residential. Adams

stated he foresaw “no issues” getting this settled. Officials plan to take bids in the

spring and could be breaking ground as soon as this summer.

The Johnson County School Board meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. Each meeting is streamed live and available for viewing on the Johnson County Schools TN Video Youtube channel. For more information on Johnson County Schools, visit jocoed.net.