Johnson County Schools, Senior Center join forces to promote summer programs

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

The Johnson County School system hosted a summer learning program last month for students in upcoming grades 1st through 8th. According to Angie Wills, Johnson County Schools Elementary and Federal Programs Supervisor, summer learning camps are hoped to offset the learning loss that was caused by the COVID pandemic.

“Teachers have planned fun, interactive lessons focused on areas where students may need extra practice,” Wills said. “Students have also participated in daily STREAM activities, which they have enjoyed very much.”

One of such activities involved students planting vegetables in containers for the Johnson County Senior Center. Wills said that while the students had fun, they have also learned a lot about plants. “We have had guest speakers come and share knowledge with students and answer their questions,” she said, adding, “our students improved their reading and math skills, and engaged in fun, investigative activities.”

The Johnson County School district is pleased to have had another opportunity to offer summer programming this year.Johnson County Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger expressed her appreciation for the students’ effort and their willingness to work on behalf of their community.

“The senior center is thrilled to receive the benefits from this project,” Motsinger said. “We are excited to partner with them on other programs as well as the reading camp where the senior center members and the summer school students will read out loud to each other, and we plan an ice cream social afterward.”

Motsinger confirmed that the Center will host a storytelling event and invite the younger generation to join.

“Senior adults love seeing children and interacting with them, and we always look forward to projects with the school system,” she said.

For more information about Johnson County Schools, please visit www.jocoed.net. For more about the Johnson County Senior Center, please visit its Facebook page.