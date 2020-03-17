Johnson County Schools food distribution

Johnson County Schools closed suddenly on Monday, March 16. Many people were confused about why Johnson County was still open when other schools had already closed for COVID-19. Even more people worried about how students would receive meals. Johnson County implements its new food program on Wednesday, March 18.

Wednesday, March 18

a drive-through feeding program for lunch will be provided at Mountain City Elementary from 10:30 AM-12:30 PM.

Starting Monday, March 23

breakfast and lunch will both be served Drive-through programs will be at Mountain City Elementary, Laurel Elementary and Shady Valley Elementary from 9:55-12:30

Food Van Routes

Van 1 – Bethany Baptist Church & Doe Trailer Park

Van 2 – Hillcrest Apartments & Nelson Baptist Church

Van 3 – Rainbow Mennonite Church & Roan Creek Elementary School

Van 4 – Village Apartments, Roan Creek Church & Evergreen Church

More information, including the specific bus routes, will be listed on the Johnson County Schools Facebook or website.