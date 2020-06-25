Johnson County Schools continues to support community

JCS’s Homebound Instructor Carol Russom, left, is joined by Finance Director Tina Lipford and Board Member Jo-Ann Reece Submitted photo

Submitted by Chase McGlamery

On Wednesday, June the 17th, Johnson County Schools have partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of North East Tennessee to distribute over 5 tons of food. The event makes the third distribution of food during the COVID-19 closure. It is estimated that during these distributions, Johnson County Schools’ administration, teachers, and staff have handed out over 20 tons of food to the community. The event saw approximately 30 administrators, teachers, and staff volunteers distribute the much-needed supplies, despite the rain.

“We greatly appreciate all of our amazing staff members who not only volunteered their time to serve in the rain tonight, but who have continued to put students first in the wake of COVID,” said Director of Schools, Dr. Mischelle Simcox. “We are a part of a school system that truly puts our students first, and our entire staff is always ready to step up help.”

Last week’s food distribution helped approximately 300 families in Johnson County. Officials said that each family received a dry food box, cereal, three boxes of granola bars, and a case of Hershey’s chocolate milk.