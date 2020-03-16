Johnson County Schools close until April 14, due to Coronavirus concerns

Due to the current concerns over the COVID-19 Virus, Johnson County Schools will be closing effective tomorrow until Tuesday April 14th 2020. At that time we will be reassessing the situation based upon guidelines provided by the regional health department and the CDC.

Students are encouraged to take all school materials and personal items home with them during this time. We are currently working on a plan to distribute meals for those who need them.

More information concerning instructional materials and lessons will be coming in the following hours.