Johnson County Schools adds School Based Mental Health Clinician in the wake of COVID-19

Submitted by JCS

The Johnson County School System is excited to announce the addition of a school based mental health clinician in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Emogene South, Supervisor of Evaluations and Student Services explains this position not only benefits students but system educators as well.

“The School Based Mental Health Clinician will work to recognize, diagnose, and treat emotional disorders, and help students develop new strategies to improve their lives and relationships. They will also work alongside our school counselors and teaching staff to provide useful tools and trainings to promote mental health inside the classroom.”

Johnson County Native and Milligan University Graduate, Jacob McGlamery has been brought on to pioneer this new position. McGlamery Graduated from Milligan in 2017 with an bachelor’s degree in psychology and again 2019 with a master’s degree in counseling. Since graduating from Milligan McGlamery has been working with Covenant Counseling in Kingsport, Tennessee.

McGlamery has a passion for working with children and teens and is excited for this new experience.

“I am grateful to the Johnson County School System for taking these vital proactive steps to meet its students’ mental health needs,” stated McGlamery. “While the effects COVID has definitely added additional stress to students across the country, there are still many daily challenges our youth struggle with. We hope to create an environment that de-stigmatizes mental health and gives students the opportunities and resources to grow in their mental health.”

The School Based Mental Health Clinician will serve students at all six Johnson County school locations. McGlamery will provide clinical assessments and interventions for both students and their families. Johnson County Schools is one of just a handful of East Tennessee districts to implement a dedicated mental health clinician.

“We hope that by providing this much needed resource, Johnson County students will excel even further both inside and outside of the classroom,” stated Dr. South.