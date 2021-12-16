Johnson County pursuit ends with injured officers, incarcerated suspects

Staff Report

Three law enforcement officers had to go to a hospital and three men were arrested following a late Monday police pursuit that ended with a crash.

The incident began around 11:45 p.m. when an officer with the Mountain City Police Department saw a vehicle that was thought to be the one that had evaded officers on a previous occasion. The officer notified a deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office to possibly identify the vehicle from the prior incident.

When the deputy arrived, the vehicle was identified as the one involved in the previous incident. A traffic stop was attempted, but the officers reported the vehicle failed to stop and begin to travel at high speed in an attempt to flee. A second deputy and Mountain City police officer attempted to block the

road.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said the car continued toward the cruisers and crashed into the county and city officers’ vehicles. The Mountain City officers were transported to the local hospital by Johnson County EMS, and were treated for minor injuries and released. A Johnson County deputy also was treated and released at the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that fled was identified as Ethan B. Woody, 19, Forge Creek Road. He was arrested on numerous charges and was being held in Johnson County Jail on $75,000 bond.

Mark B. Ward, 28, Elbert Greer Lane, was a passenger in the vehicle. He also was arrested on numerous charges and held in the jail on $73,500 bond.

Tommy L. Ward, 30, Elbert Greer Lane, was charged with evading arrest.