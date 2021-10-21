Johnson County presented with 2020 Excellence in Natural Resources Award

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Commissioner David Salyers, left, joined Governor Bill Lee, right, in formally presenting of the Excellence in Natural Resources award to Johnson County. Johnson County

Mayor Mike Taylor accepted the honors. Submitted photo.

By Tate Davis

Freelance Writer

Governor Bill Lee presented the 2020 award for Excellence in Natural Resources to Johnson County during the Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards held in Franklin, Tennessee, on Monday, October 4. Approximately 300 people from across the state attended the ceremony.

The awards recognize exceptional voluntary actions that improve or protect the environment and natural resources with projects or initiatives that are not required by law or regulation.

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Commissioner David Salyers joined Governor Lee on stage for the formal presentation of the award, which Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor accepted.

Governor Lee presented recipients with awards for 2020 and 2021. Last year’s ceremony was canceled

due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Governor Lee spoke of his background in farming and his appreciation for environmental stewardship efforts being undertaken by people from Memphis to Mountain City to keep the state clean.

Commenting on the event, Taylor said, “There are a lot of people involved in that award. It was a team of folks that brought focus on our part of the world. I was excited and honored to accept the award for Johnson County.”

Photo slideshows featuring each recipient’s project were shown during the ceremony. Afterward, Taylor said he was approached by several people remarking on Johnson County’s beauty and expressing approval of the carbon mitigation project taking place at Doe Mountain, “on 8,600 acres that might otherwise have been clear cut for timber, were it not for the creation of the Doe Mountain Recreation Area.”

In a printed statement, Governor Lee said, “We want to recognize those who are showing a commitment to protecting the environment in Tennessee. Our honorees this year have proved worthy of such recognition.”

TDEC Commissioner Salyers also released a statement saying, “We have an outstanding group of award recipients. We want these awards not only to honor the winners but to encourage others to follow their lead.”

Taylor said, “A lot of hard work by a large group of people went into making Doe Mountain what it is today. I think it is good for Johnson County. The foundation has been laid for the mountain to be a highlight of this region for years to come.”