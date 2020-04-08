Johnson County man charged with attempted solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Following a grand jury indictment on one count of attempted solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor, Craig Leeton Cox, 49, of Mountain City, was arrested and booked into the Johnson County Jail today, Wednesday, April, 8, 2020. According to Johnson County Sheriff Edward Tester, Cox was arrested by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, after an investigation into an incident led the case to be presented to a Johnson County Grand Jury.

Tester said that the Johnson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Cox with one count of attempted Solicitation of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Cox was booked into the Johnson County Jail under a $10,000 bond on April 8, 2020. His appearance date in Criminal Court is set for June 5, 2020 in Johnson County. Please look for more on this in next week’s edition of the Tomahawk.