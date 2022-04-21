Johnson County man arrested, charged with solicitation of a minor and possession of methamphatemine

PRESS RELEASE:

A 31 year old male has been arrested by Johnson County Investigators on a charge of Solicitation of a minor and methamphetamine related charges. According to Investigators Travis Ray Pulliam Lance was arrested without incident at his residence on Morley Lane in Johnson County. Authorities say Lane began conversation with a 16 year old female via social media which lead to the solicitation charge. During arrest Lane was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. At the time of the release Lance is being held in the Johnson County Jail under a 50,000.00 bond

