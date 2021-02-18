Johnson County Library book sale to run until the end of March

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

The Johnson County Friends of the Library announced its semi-annual book sale scheduled to run through the end of March. According to Library Director and Head Librarian Linda Icenhour, “the books available for sale will be replenished weekly,” she said, with no shortage of a variety of reading material for all to enjoy. Icenhour emphasized that due to the ongoing pandemic, COVID restrictions will continue to be in place. Entry to the sale is located at the meeting room door on the North end of the library.

“Our patrons must make an appointment and must wear a mask while in the building,” she said. “The hours of the sale will be from 10 a.m. -2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents are encouraged to please call 727-6544 for appointments.”

That the library is a much- valued treasure, there is little doubt. While Johnson County is one of Tennessee’s smallest counties, more than half of its population possesses a library card. It has enjoyed the community’s care and support, including the most recent library project. Dedicated to the memory of one of Johnson County’s much-loved residents, the BK “Bud” Mount Digital Den is the newest addition. At its ribbon-cutting ceremony, Icenhour said, “The addition is a space to sit and read, study, do re- search, or work on their digital devices.”

Throughout the expansion project, the library saw help and support from many in the community, and they are incredibly grateful to all who helped make the improvements possible.Showing their support, Secretary of State Tre Hargett and State Senator Jon Lundberg, and several others presented the Johnson County Public Library with a pair of grants: The Cares Grant and the Technology Grant. Through May 31, 2021, the Cares Grant helps the public library provide everyday services for its community and staff.

“We are a very small library in a very small place with a very small amount of money,” Linda Icenhour said in an earlier interview with The Tomahawk. She noted how the grants provide opportunities for the library to expand technologically and improve services. Last year, the public Library hosted 2,691 WIFI Internet sessions and 74,544 electronic content sessions for patrons.

The Technology Grant gives the library the opportunity to purchase new computers for patrons, a new tablet to improve Facebook online storytelling, and continue with WIFI services.For additional information on these two Tennessee grants, visit www.sos.tn.gov. For local library statistics, visit www.tennesseelibrariesbythenumbers.org.