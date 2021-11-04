Johnson County Health Department provides dental services

By Tamas Mondovics

A long-awaited program for local residents is now offered with a promise of to provide great service at the Johnson County Health Department.

A recent release from the TDH stated that Dr. Julia Vines, a dentist has begun seeing dental patients again. “Whether or not a child is covered by dental insurance, the health department will provide comprehensive dental care. Services are available to youth up to age 21 years. In addition, the dentist can provide emergency care for uninsured adults age 21 and older, who have severe dental pain,” the release said.

Dr. Vines has spent her career as a public servant. After graduating dental school from West Virginia University School of Dentistry, she served four years in the US Air Force as a Dental Officer and has worked for over 20 years for the Tennessee

Department of Health’s Dental Program. Vines is a member of the American

Dental Association, Tennessee Dental Association and the First District Dental Society.

“We are pleased Dr. Vines is able to provide dental care for children again, as well as emergency care for uninsured adults,” stated Johnson County Director Caroline Chinouth. “Children can come to the health department for cleanings, sealants, fluoride varnish and extractions whether or not they have insurance. We can also provide service to adults age 21 and older who have severe dental pain but do not have dental insurance.”

For more information about dental services or to schedule an appointment, please contact the health department at 423-727-9731 between 8:00 am-4:30 pm on weekdays.