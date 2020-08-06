Johnson County Health Department COVID-19 testing

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. – The Johnson County Health Department is updating hours for free COVID-19 testing effective Monday, August 6, 2020. Testing is

Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m. —12:30 p.m.The Johnson County Health Department is located at 715 West Main Street, Mountain City, Tenn. Please call the clinic at (423) 727-9731.

Testing for each health department is based on capacity of available staffing and test kit availability. Additional information about Tennessee’s COVID-19 testing sites is available for each county on the Tennessee Department of Health website.

TDH has additional information online at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Visit the Tennessee Department of Health online at www.tn.gov/health.

