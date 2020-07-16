Johnson County Farmers Market to host Kids Day

By Tamas Mondovics and Jennifer Skarsaune

Farmer’s markets are a great place to teach children about the food they eat, both where it comes from as well as nutrition. During the event, children can ask farmers questions they have about the different vegetables in front of them and might even be curious enough to try something new. For this reason, the market continues to make an effort to host Kids Day at the market. The event is part of the Johnson County Farmers Market Mission is to promote healthy food.

According to event organizers, the first 60 children age 12 and under to check-in at the manager’s booth will receive a $5 token to be used at the market this Saturday, July 18. Participants will also get to take home a bag with fun activities, healthy recipes to make, and a plant to grow. A photo opportunity on an antique tractor for a small donation to the market is also on the roster.

Officials said that in the past, the Farmers Market had a JoCo kid’s tent supported by a grant that provided kids with learning opportunities and activities, including making simple healthy recipes. This year, due to funding and the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is limited to what it can offer.

“The JoCo kids tent has been missed by many, so the Farmers Market Board decided to host a Kids Day,” Market manager Jennifer Skarsaune said.

The Perkins family has been vendors at the JCFM for the past three years, and the children will be selling their lemonade, cookies, muffins, and crafts at the market again this weekend. Sarah Perkins says she wants her children to understand the concept of money, so the cost of all the ingredients is deducted from their earnings.

The market will be featuring musician, Ikia Combs, a student of the Junior Appalachian Musician Program. She plays the fiddle and a variety of Appalachian folk music, Irish folk, and hymns.

As a market staple, Harbin Hill Farms will be offering more than just vegetables and herbs this weekend. Dana Bogard, 5, will be set up with free children’s books to give away, while the family is proud of her wonderful ideas and giving spirit.

The Farmers Market is every Saturday morning at Ralph Stout Park from 9 – 12 p.m. JCFM accepts SNAP/EBT. Please stop at the manager’s booth for information.

Market Fresh Seasonal Recipe

Guac-kale-mole

Ingredients:

5 kale leaves, destemmed and finely chopped

4 medium avocados

Juice of 2 small limes

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 red onion, finely chopped (about 1/2 cup)

1 jalapeno, cored and finely chopped

3/4 cup cilantro, finely chopped

1 roma tomato, finely chopped (about 1/2 cup)

1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions: Wash and chop all ingredients. Mix garlic, cilantro, jalapeno and onion, avocado and lime juice – blend until smooth and place in a medium size bowl. Roughly chop the kale leaves and tomatoes, and then chop finely. Add this to the bowl. Stir until everything is well combined.

To keep from turning brown, place plastic wrap over the top and gently press down to remove all air from between the wrap and guac-kale-mole. Seal with an airtight lid and store in fridge for up to

3 days.