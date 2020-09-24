Johnson County Farmers Market introduces fall varieties

Johnson County residents Charles Bogard, 4, and his sister Dana, 5, get up close and personal with a sizable display of pumpkins at the Johnson County Farmers Market last Saturday morning at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City. The pumpkins are featured by Debbie and Bob Snyder of Brown Farm. The 2020 Summer Market is in full swing and will be promoting a round-up of fun activities as it continues until the end of October. Photo by Tamas Mondovics

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Fall has officially begun this week, adding to the variety of items to get at the Johnson County Farmers Market. Market organizers were pleased to announce that while summer market season, of course, continues including several fun activities at Ralph Stout Park, until the end of October.

“The Johnson County Farmers Market is still busy planning a few fun events to wrap up the season,” said Jennifer Skarsaune. “There will be a fall raffle starting the first weekend in October with a prize package.”

The package includes a meal for two at The BeetRoute, a market t-shirt, a mum from Wintergreen Farm, a cushaw squash from Brown’s Farm, and delicious jars of marmalade from Sweet Spring Farm. Raffle tickets will also be sold through the end of the market on Saturday, October 10.

The last summer market falls on October 31, which means participants, will be able to put their costumes on early and trick or treat at the market.It is also a Johnson County Farmers Market tradition to hold the annual Holiday Craft Market on the last Saturday of the summer market. Craft vendors who would like to participate may contact the market manager at 423-430-3287. EBT or credit card tokens must be used by the end of October.

“There is still plenty of fresh local produce available as well as locally raised beef and pork,” Skarsaune said.

Residents are urged to check out the Johnson County Farmers Market at Ralph Stout Park from 9 a.m. – Noon on Saturday mornings.